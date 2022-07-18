Fontana deputies arrested a man who allegedly viciously attacked a woman in the unincorporated area of Rialto on July 17, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Two deputies suffered minor injuries during the arrest but did not require professional medical treatment.
The incident took place at about 5:55 p.m. in the 3700 block of American Elm Road.
Deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station determined that Tresean Crawford, a 26-year-old male resident of the incident location, was in a relationship with the victim. During an argument, Crawford allegedly pushed the victim to the ground, punched her several times, and tased her. She suffered injuries as a result of the violent attack and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Crawford allegedly resisted arrest and was violent toward deputies. After a struggle with deputies, Crawford was taken into custody. He was checked out at a local hospital, as a precaution, before being booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of injury to a spouse or cohabitant and resisting or obstructing an officer.
