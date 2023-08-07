Fontana deputies arrested a mother on a charge of child endangerment, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Aug. 5 at about 12:44 a.m., the deputies learned a seven-week-old child was found intoxicated. Deputies responded to a hospital to investigate the circumstances.
The investigation showed the child's mother, Honesti De La Torre, a 37-year-old Rialto resident, drove through the unincorporated area of Rialto. De La Torre allegedly stopped to put alcohol in a baby bottle and gave it to the child to stop the child from crying. The child became intoxicated and was transported to a hospital by paramedics.
At the conclusion of the investigation, De La Torre was booked into West Valley Detention Center.
