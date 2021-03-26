A store clerk was assaulted during an attempted robbery in Bloomington on March 25, and a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 9:44 a.m., Fontana Sheriff's Station deputies responded to the AM/PM store in the 18700 block of Valley Boulevard.
Deputies spoke with staff members and learned that a man had assaulted the clerk after he stopped the suspect from taking their merchandise. The clerk sustained minor injuries and advised deputies the man had frequented the store before.
Deputies and detectives conducted a thorough investigation and spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood. As a result, Jesse Martinez, 25, of Bloomington was located and taken into custody without incident. He was booked at the Central Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.