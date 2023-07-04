Deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station arrested a suspect who allegedly held a victim against her will and then pushed her from a moving car, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On July 1 at about 6:56 p.m., the deputies responded to a report of domestic violence near the intersection of Slover Avenue and Linden Avenue in Bloomington. The deputies determined the victim was involved in an ongoing situation which originated in Riverside County.
While in that area, the victim was violently assaulted and forced to remain in the suspect’s vehicle against her will for more than a mile, the Sheriff’s Department said. The suspect was identified as the victim’s boyfriend, William Escobar, a 21-year-old Rialto resident.
Escobar eventually slowed the vehicle but allegedly pushed the victim out of the vehicle while it was still in motion. Good Samaritans in the area witnessed the incident, came to help the victim, and alerted the Sheriff’s Department. The victim suffered minor injuries, was transported to a local hospital, and later discharged.
Deputies obtained a warrant for Escobar’s arrest.
On July 3 at about 11:59 p.m., deputies located Escobar at his residence in the 1100 block of North Lilac Avenue, Rialto. Escobar fled from deputies but was quickly apprehended without further incident.
Escobar was also found to be wanted in Riverside County for felony vandalism. He was taken into custody and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
