Fontana Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a teenager on charges of residential burglary and attempted vehicle burglary in an unincorporated area of Rialto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 10 at about 8:40 a.m., deputies responded to an attempted vehicle burglary in the 18000 block of Lapis Lane.
Deputies learned a male subject, later identified as the 17-year-old suspect, attempted to forcibly enter a vehicle. Deputies also learned there were numerous calls in the Rosena Ranch housing track of the same suspect opening unlocked vehicles and, in one case, entering someone’s residence.
Over a couple of days, deputies compiled evidence and learned there was significant public interest and information sharing on a social media application.
Further investigative leads were discovered and, on April 12, with the assistance of the San Bernardino County Probation Department, the suspect was identified as the person captured on video surveillance.
He was found to be on probation for an undisclosed offense. He was arrested, issued a citation, and released into the custody of his mother because he could not be booked into juvenile hall. At this time, no items were known to have been stolen during this incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
