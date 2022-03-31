Fontana deputies arrested two suspects on burglary charges after a Bloomington resident returned to her home and found the alarm sounding and a crowbar outside her door, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 30 at about 4:03 p.m., the deputies arrived at a residence in the 11900 block of Pine Street after the resident found evidence that someone had forcibly entered her house. The deputies determined they saw one of the burglary suspects while responding to the initial call.
Through further investigation, deputies located Avran Jaime, 29, and Alejandro Jaime, 37, near the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Eleventh Street.
A records check revealed Alejandro had multiple misdemeanor warrants for his arrest for various drug crimes and Avran had a no bail warrant for his arrest for violation of Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). Avran was also found be on felony probation for possessing metal knuckles.
Property stolen from the victim was located and returned. Both suspects were booked in at West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.