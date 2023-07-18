Deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station arrested a woman who led them on a pursuit after she allegedly vandalized a car in Bloomington on July 18, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 12:50 a.m., the deputies responded to a reported vandalism in progress in the 18400 block of 10th Street. The victim told dispatch that Katy Hernandez, a 32-year-old transient who frequents San Bernardino, allegedly broke windows on a vehicle.
Through investigation, deputies determined that Hernandez might return to the incident location. Additional information indicated she was potentially armed with a handgun.
At about 2:15 a.m., deputies located the suspect vehicle driving toward the victim’s residence. Deputies attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Cedar Avenue and 10th Street. Hernandez failed to yield and led deputies on a vehicle pursuit for several minutes. During the pursuit, Hernandez exceeded the speed limit, drove slowly through stop signs, and failed to signal turning movements.
The pursuit ended near the intersection of 10th and Cedar, when deputies successfully deployed the Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT maneuver). Hernandez was arrested without further incident.
Inside the vehicle, deputies allegedly located a black object, strongly resembling a firearm. The deputies also found marijuana and other items which indicated the marijuana was transported for sale/distribution, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Hernandez was booked into West Valley Detention Center.
