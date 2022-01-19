Deputies responding to a call chased a suspect across the Interstate 10 Freeway in Bloomington and eventually arrested him along with a second suspect, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 18 at about 12:20 p.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call involving a subject pointing a gun at a resident near the area of Vine Avenue and Lynwood Avenue in Bloomington. As deputies responded to the call for service, dispatch provided a description of the subject and the vehicle involved.
When deputies arrived, they located the subject, later identified as 53-year-old Archie Clarence, sitting behind the driver's seat of the suspect vehicle. Deputies identified themselves to Clarence and gave him commands.
However, Clarence ignored commands, got out of the vehicle, and fled on foot through a wash alongside Interstate 10, the Sheriff's Department said. Clarence ran across moving traffic on the westbound lanes of the freeway, attempting to get to the other side.
Deputies quickly set up a perimeter and briefly stopped traffic on the freeway as they took Clarence into custody without further incident.
While Clarence was fleeing on foot, another subject entered the running vehicle Clarence fled from and sped away at a high rate of speed. Deputies in the area located the vehicle and stopped it with marked units. Deputies conducted a felony traffic stop and took the second subject into custody. The second subject was identified as 31-year-old Kirk Jones.
After a thorough investigation, deputies determined Clarence and Jones were working in concert and allegedly conspired to commit crimes.
Deputies located a loaded untraceable firearm, known as a "ghost gun", narcotics, a scale and cash, the Sheriff's Department said. Clarence and Jones were transported to the West Valley Detention Center and booked without further incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
