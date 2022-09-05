Deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station conducted a welfare check on two children at a residence in Bloomington and arrested two suspects, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 12:20 a.m., deputies were asked to check the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who was at a residence in the 10000 block of Dream Street.
When deputies contacted the 16-year-old, they determined that Isaiah Vargas, a 20-year-old resident of Bloomington, knew she was 16-year-old and allegedly gave her alcohol. Vargas made several derogatory and sexual comments toward her and allegedly touched her in a sexual manner. Vargas was arrested on charges of annoying/molesting a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was later booked into West Valley Detention Center, where he was issued a citation and released.
During the investigation, deputies discovered the 16-year-old girl had been locked in her room while her parents were out of town. Deputies also found a five-year-old boy who was locked in a separate room. The living conditions were poor, they did not have access to food, water, or a bathroom, and were obviously neglected, the Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies later contacted Jesse Fulgoni, a 41-year-old Bloomington resident, and arrested him on a charge of child neglect. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) responded and took custody of both children.
Fulgoni, who also had an outstanding warrant, was booked into West Valley Detention Center and remained in custody on$150,000 bail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
