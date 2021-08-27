A suspect was arrested on a charge of possession of firearms and another suspect was arrested for allegedly manufacturing a controlled substance in Rialto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 25 at about 12:05 p.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station helped officers from the San Bernardino County Adult Probation Department conduct a compliance check in the 6000 block of N. Riverside Avenue.
Suspect Vincent Medina, 32, who is currently on adult felony probation for possessing firearms, was detained while investigators conducted a compliance check within the terms of his probation. During the course of the compliance check, investigators located items Medina was not allowed to possess in plain view. Deputies secured the scene and authored a search warrant to continue their investigation. The search warrant was granted and served without further incident.
Several firearms were located, including illegal assault rifles without serial numbers, high capacity magazines, a pistol, a large amount of ammunition and a highly volatile butane honey oil lab, the Sheriff's Department said. Specially trained narcotic officers responded and diffused the butane honey oil lab and rendered it safe to be collected as evidence.
Vincent Medina was arrested for being a felon in possession of firearms and violating the terms of his felony probation.
Justin Medina, 24, who was also in the residence, was arrested for allegedly manufacturing a controlled substance.
