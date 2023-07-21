Deputies arrested three suspects who allegedly were involved in stealing about $300,000 worth of property from a residence, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On July 20 at about 12:55 a.m., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a burglary in progress in the community of San Antonio Heights.
The homeowner was on vacation, and received a motion alert from his security cameras inside his residence indicating someone was inside. The cameras provided a live feed, which showed unknown subjects ransacking the primary bedroom in the residence.
Deputies arrived and found the suspects had already fled the residence with the victim's property, including a large safe. Deputies processed the scene and obtained video of the subjects and related vehicles.
Then at about 2:36 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station received a call of suspicious subjects in the 11600 block of Church Street in Rancho Cucamonga. The subjects were attempting to open a large safe in a garage at the apartment complex.
Deputies arrived within minutes and detained Justin Strong, a 28-year-old Rialto resident, and Marcellus Hunter and Amalia Rucker, both of whom are 27-year-old Rancho Cucamonga residents. The deputies recovered the safe and some of the victim's property which had been stolen during the burglary in San Antonio Heights.
Investigators secured the apartment and authored a search warrant for the apartment and associated vehicles.
During the service of the search warrant, investigators recovered a large amount of the victim's property from inside the apartment and vehicles. The property was placed in safekeeping at the Fontana Sheriff's Station until the victims could retrieve it.
The suspects were charged with residential burglary, possession of stolen property, and conspiracy to commit a crime.
