When Fontana Sheriff's Station deputies responded to a medical aid call at a location in Bloomington, they found something they had not expected -- an illegal gambling operation.
The incident took place on March 18 at about 2:15 p.m. in the 10100 block of Church Street, according to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The Fire Department had reported that a male subject had overdosed and was not breathing. When deputies arrived, they secured the scene while paramedics provided medical aid to the victim.
As deputies conducted a safety sweep for additional victims, they discovered the location was an illegal gambling operation in the basement of a commercial building.
Other subjects who were present during the incident were detained and interviewed.
Fontana Station detectives authored a search warrant and located approximately seven large commercial gambling machines, a large amount of cash, narcotics and other items of value that were recovered as evidence. The building was red tagged and shut down by code enforcement at the conclusion of the search warrant.
Detectives are actively working the case and are expecting to identify and arrest suspects, the Sheriff's Department said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
