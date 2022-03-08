Deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to 9-1-1 calls involving a shooting and found an alleged illegal gambling operation and narcotics at a location in Bloomington, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Thirteen suspects, including two Fontana residents, were arrested during the incident.
On March 3 at about 5:15 p.m., deputies arrived at the 18800 block of Valley Boulevard and were told by residents that a shooting had occurred in the parking lot at Bloomington Hydro, a hydroponics equipment supplier.
Deputies secured the area and conducted a safety sweep in an effort to locate possible gunshot victims and witnesses.
However, subjects inside Bloomington Hydro barricaded themselves by locking the steel doors and refused to cooperate or allow investigators inside, the Sheriff's Department said. Detectives authored a search warrant for the Bloomington Hydro, which was granted by the on-call signing judge to continue the shooting investigation and search the premises.
Several loud PA announcements were made, ordering the subjects inside to step out and surrender. After several announcements, the reinforced metal security door opened and multiple subjects began to exit and comply. The interior of the metal commercial building was searched by officers, which led to the discovery of additional subjects attempting to hide in the darkness, the Sheriff's Department said.
During the service of the search warrant, multiple illegal gambling machines and narcotics were also located, the Sheriff's Department said.
At the conclusion of the investigation, the 13 adults were detained and arrested. They were transported to West Valley Detention Center and booked for a variety of charges.
The suspects were identified as Jonathan De Paz, Sharon McDaniel, Monica Lira, Renee Brumm, Tina Gordon, Denise Talamantes, Andrew Ochoa, and Lloyd Ferrell, all of Bloomington; Veronica Madrigal and Pablo Salazar, both of Fontana; Joseph Singleton of Rialto; and Samir Safi and Kola McMurry, both of San Bernardino.
In a press release, the Sheriff's Department did not provide any additional information about the shooting incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.