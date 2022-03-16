A Fontana deputy arrested a man who allegedly committed a robbery after meeting with a victim for an Instagram sale, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 7 at about 8:58 p.m., Deputy Cooper from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a 9-1-1 call at a community park in Rosena Ranch involving an assault.
When Cooper arrived, she discovered the victim had placed an ad online for the sale of Nike shoes and agreed to meet a potential buyer, later discovered to be the suspect, identified as Joshua Lorick, 19, of Adelanto. Lorick met the victim at the community park at night and requested to see the Nike shoes the victim listed for sale through Instagram.
When the victim showed Lorick the shoes he was attempting to sell, Lorick allegedly punched the victim in the face and knocked him to the ground. Lorick and an unknown suspect seated in the front passenger seat of an awaiting vehicle allegedly took the shoes by force and fled the location.
Cooper obtained medical aid for the victim and conducted a thorough investigation.
After identifying Lorick as the suspect, Cooper located, interviewed and arrested him for the strong armed robbery. Lorick was transported to West Valley Detention Center, where he was booked without further incident.
Cooper is attempting to identify the unknown secondary suspect seated in the front passenger seat involved in the crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.