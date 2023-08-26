A Fontana Sheriff’s Station deputy arrested a Redlands man who allegedly committed a burglary in Bloomington and may have committed burglaries in other cities, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 20 at about 5:48 a.m., Deputy Adam Saragih responded to a possible commercial burglary in progress at the T-Mobile Store in the 11300 block of Cedar Avenue in Bloomington. When Saragih arrived, he located an abandoned vehicle, near the scene of the crime, with stolen property inside.
Saragih obtained assistance from other deputies, secured the business, secured the vehicle and began his investigation. He authorized a search warrant for the vehicle to recover stolen property and obtained suspect leads. He obtained video of the incident, which led to the identification of 33-year-old Zachary Marshall.
On Aug. 23, Saragih obtained assistance with his investigation from Detective Ryan Cook, from the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Saragih authored a search warrant for an apartment located in the 100 block of New York Street in Redlands.
Saragih and other investigators conducted surveillance on the apartment and observed Marshall leave the residence and drive off in a black SUV. Investigators followed the black SUV and conducted a felony traffic stop in Beaumont.
Marshall was located inside the vehicle and detained without incident. The SUV allegedly contained heavy duty burglary tools and suspected additional stolen property. The vehicle was towed to the Fontana Sheriff's Station, where Saragih authored a search warrant to recover evidence and property.
Investigators returned to Marshall's residence in Redlands and served a search warrant, where they located additional evidence involved in the crime. Marshall was subsequently arrested and transported to West Valley Detention Center, where he was booked for the commercial burglary and felony vandalism.
Saragih spoke to other local law enforcement agencies, and Marshall is believed to be involved in additional commercial burglaries in their cities.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.