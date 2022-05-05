A suspect was arrested after he allegedly brandished an assault rifle at a person at Green Acres Memorial Park in Bloomington, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On April 28 at about 4:34 p.m., Deputy Rodriguez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station responded to a call for service involving an argument between two persons.
A witness at the cemetery told Rodriguez a subject, later identified as Eriberto Robles, 33-year-old Bloomington resident, allegedly brandished an assault rifle at one of the subjects involved in the argument, in front of multiple bystanders.
Rodriguez formulated a tactical plan to protect the public and detained Robles without incident. Rodriguez allegedly located an unsecured, loaded assault rifle in Robles' vehicle.
Robles was arrested and transported to the Central Detention Center.
