A deputy from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station arrested two suspects from Bloomington after an investigation revealed that a stolen vehicle report was a scam, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sept. 22, Abraham Ramirez, 23, reported his vehicle stolen from his residence in Bloomington. Deputy Rodriguez took a stolen vehicle report from Ramirez and conducted an extensive search to locate his vehicle.
The following day, Rodriguez located the reported stolen vehicle near the intersection of Santa Ana Avenue and Cedar Avenue in Bloomington. Rodriguez detained Isaias Chavez, 40, who was in possession of the stolen vehicle, and informed Ramirez his vehicle had been located.
Through the course of the investigation, Rodriguez learned Ramirez and Chavez had allegedly conspired to falsely report the vehicle stolen and benefit from the insurance claim.
Both Ramirez and Chavez were arrested on charges of insurance fraud, making a false police report, and conspiracy to commit a crime. They were booked at West Valley Detention Center without further incident.
