A deputy at the Fontana Sheriff's Station revived a one-year-old boy who was not breathing, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 8 at about 5:04 p.m., Fontana Station personnel responded to a report of a child not breathing in the 14000 block of Cambria Street in the unincorporated area of Fontana.
Deputy Lesly Ramirez was the first to arrive on scene, and she found the baby limp and not breathing. She immediately rendered aid and quickly began CPR and rescue breathing. After a few rounds of CPR, the child regained consciousness and began to cry.
The child was transported to a local hospital, where his condition has improved, but he remains hospitalized.
Ramirez started her law enforcement career in 2016 at West Valley Detention Center and then began working at the Fontana Sheriff's Station in August of 2019, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Department.
