Detectives from the Fontana Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested a 49-year-old Barstow man on child pornography charges, police said.
On June 22, a search warrant was served at the residence of Jermod Pullings with the assistance of the Barstow Police Department. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices. Additionally, evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography was allegedly located, police said.
Pullings was booked at Barstow Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at: JMOYER@FONTANA.ORG.
