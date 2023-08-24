Fontana detectives arrested a Colton man on a charge of possession of child pornography, and they also believe the suspect was sneaking up behind women at a store, police said.
Detectives from the Fontana Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that 39-year-old Ricky Calvillo Jr. was allegedly downloading and distributing child sexual abuse material over the internet.
During the investigation, detectives received a video Calvillo recorded of himself stalking the aisles of a Walmart in the High Desert while allegedly masturbating and sneaking up behind women in the store. He recorded himself ejaculating on the unknowing women from behind, police said.
On Aug. 23, a search warrant was served at Calvillo's residence in the 1300 block of South Meadow Lane in Colton. Detectives seized multiple electronic devices, and evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography was located, police said.
Calvillo was taken into custody and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Persons who have any information about this case or believe a similar incident happened to them are urged to contact ICAC at:
