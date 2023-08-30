Fontana Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a man and woman in connection with a kidnapping and assault which occurred earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Back in July, deputies from the Fontana Sheriff's Station spoke to a male and female who reported being victims of a violent crime. The victims pointed out a residence in the Rosena Ranch neighborhood in unincorporated San Bernardino, where the incident took place. One of the victims had severe visible injuries and provided details on the violent encounter.
During the course of the investigation, the suspects allegedly responsible for the kidnapping and assault were identified as Adrian Lopez, a 22-year-old Rialto resident, and Heather Covarrubias, a 37-year-old San Bernardino resident. Deputies authored arrest warrants for both subjects.
On Aug. 29, Lopez was located in El Monte and detained, and Covarrubias was located in Fontana and detained.
Detectives from the Fontana Sheriff's Station conducted surveillance at a residence in the 17800 block of Grapevine Lane in San Bernardino belonging to Covarrubias and subsequently served a search warrant at the home.
During the service of the search warrant, detectives located an AR style assault rifle, a 50-round loaded ammunition drum for the assault rifle, a loaded pistol, and an unregistered handgun without a serial number, known as a ghost gun, in the residence where the crime occurred.
Lopez was booked at Los Angeles County Jail and is awaiting to be transported to San Bernardino County for his arrest warrant. Covarrubias was arrested for her warrant and transported to West Valley Detention Center without incident. The firearms recovered were taken as evidence.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
