Fontana Police Department detectives arrested a 59-year-old Apple Valley man for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on his electronic devices, police said.
The detectives from the Fontana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force were assisting the San Bernardino County Probation Department regarding an investigation of Philip Wallace.
The detectives forensically reviewed Wallace’s electronic devices and discovered he was allegedly in possession of a large amount of CSAM, police said.
On July 13, authorities served a search warrant at Wallace’s residence and arrested him. Wallace also had a prior conviction for possession of CSAM, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at:
