Detectives from the Fontana Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested a 33-year-old Ontario man on child pornography charges, police said.
On May 17, a search warrant was served at the residence of Ritchie Butarbutar in the 1600 block of E. Bonnie Brae Street. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices and located evidence.
Butarbutar was arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at:
