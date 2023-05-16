Fontana detectives arrested a 30-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man on child pornography charges, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On May 9, detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant in Rancho Cucamonga, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Caspher Grassberry was taken into custody for allegedly being in possession of thousands of files containing child sexual abuse material.
Grassberry was booked into West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.