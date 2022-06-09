Fontana Police Department detectives arrested a 43-year-old San Bernardino man on child pornography charges.
Detectives from the P.D.’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Dwayne Williams was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.
On June 8, a search warrant was served at Williams’ residence in the 100 block of E. 16th Street. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Williams was arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography and was booked at West Valley Detention Center, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at:
