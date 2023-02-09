Fontana Police Department detectives arrested a 47-year-old Apple Valley resident on a child pornography charge.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Prisciliano Perez was allegedly downloading and distributing child sexual abuse material over the internet.
On Feb. 7, a search warrant was served at the suspect’s residence in the 12300 block of Kenora Road. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices.
Perez was taken into custody and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.