Fontana detectives have arrested a man on child pornography charges, and they also believe that the suspect was attempting to communicate with underage girls on social media, according to a news release issued by the Fontana Police Department on Dec. 16.
Detectives from the Fontana P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force served a search warrant at the home of Diego Raya, a 37-year-old Ontario resident. The Ontario Police Department also assisted with the investigation.
During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices. Evidence relating to the downloading and distributing of child pornography was allegedly located, police said. Raya was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Detectives also said they found evidence Raya was attempting to communicate with underage girls over Snapchat. The screen names Raya was using were: Dieg.rr and underthund3r
Police are asking the public for help identifying any underage people Raya may have been communicating with. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the ICAC Task Force at: JMOYER@FONTANA.ORG
