Fontana Police Department detectives recently arrested two suspects in separate cases involving child pornography, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on June 23.
Members of the Fontana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) team discovered that Christopher Lee Shafer, 34, of San Bernardino and Omar Sanchez-Deloya, 37, of Ontario were allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet. During search warrants, detectives seized multiple electronic devices.
Both Shafer and Sanchez-Deloya were arrested on charges of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding these cases is asked to contact ICAC at:
