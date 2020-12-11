Fontana Police Department detectives arrested an Upland man on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography, police said in a Facebook post on Dec. 10.
Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Robert Hemenway, 38, was allegedly downloading child pornography over the Internet.
A search warrant was served at Hemenway’s residence in the 1200 block of Meadow Drive. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices, and evidence relating to the downloading of child pornography was located, police said.
Hemenway was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the ICAC Task Force at: jrodriguez@fontana.org.
