Fontana Police Department detectives arrested a 42-year-old volunteer in a youth baseball league on child pornography charges, police said in a Facebook post.
Detectives from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Ryan Pratt was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet.
On May 10, a search warrant was served at Pratt’s residence in the 15200 block of Kimball Street in Hesperia. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices and collected evidence.
Pratt was a volunteer with the PONY High Desert baseball league, police said. League officials have been notified of Pratt’s arrest.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the ICAC Task Force at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.