Fontana Sheriff's Station detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who stole $17,000 in a grand theft incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 18, a man rented a 2018 Ford Mustang from LA Exotic Rentals in Beverly Hills using a fake California Driver’s License (CDL).
The suspect then placed an ad on Offer-Up and later sold the Mustang, using a second fake CDL and fake title certificate, to the victim for $17,000 cash. Both fake CDL’s contained the same photo and match the suspect in the actual photo taken during the sale of the vehicle.
The Ford Mustang had a GPS monitoring device on it and the vehicle heavily frequented Anaheim, where the Offer-Up ad originated from.
The Mustang was recovered by the rental business, but the suspect is still unidentified/outstanding. He is described as being 20-35 years old, between 5-feet-9 and 6-feet-2, clean cut, with a thin build.
Detectives are asking anyone with information related to the identity of this suspect, or any similar cases, to contact Detective Eric Lugo at (909) 356-6767.
