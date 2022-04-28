Ricardo Sandoval, Fontana’s director of engineering, has retired after serving 35 years with the city.
Sandoval was honored during a ceremony at the April 26 City Council meeting.
He started his career with the city in 1987 as a civil engineering assistant and held several different positions before assuming the title of director in 2005.
City leaders praised Sandoval, who helped oversee the construction of four freeway interchanges and other major highway improvements in Fontana during his tenure.
“I appreciate the opportunity I was given,” Sandoval said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
He also thanked his “wonderful” staff and family members.
