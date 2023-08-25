For her efforts to help a driver of an out-of-control car, Dispatcher Lindsay Ernes was named a Fontana Police Department Employee of the Month for June.
The incident occurred on June 11, when a driver called 9-1-1 and said that the brakes on her classic car were not working. Ernes received the call from the distraught driver, who was traveling at about 30 miles per hour southbound on Sierra Avenue from the Interstate 15 Freeway and was unable to stop.
“Dispatcher Ernes did a great job of keeping the driver calm and obtaining updates of the driver’s location,” said Fontana Police Sergeant Casey Kirkland.
Ernes began giving the driver possible options in an attempt to stop and/or slow down her vehicle. Ernes attempted to get the driver to use her emergency brake, shift into a lower gear, and make a U-turn, but the driver was unable to do so.
As the car kept going on Sierra past Baseline Avenue, Officer Albert Charco arrived at the scene and adeptly used his patrol vehicle to safely stop the out-of-control car, thereby avoiding serious injury to the driver and public.
The driver was extremely thankful for the quick thinking of both Charco and Ernes.
