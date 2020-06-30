The Fontana field office of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) closed on June 29 following the notification of an employee's positive test for COVID-19, the DMV said.
"The office will be cleaned. A date to reopen has not yet been determined," the DMV said in an email message.
The Fontana office, located at 8026 Hemlock Avenue, abruptly closed mid-day on Monday and all employees and customers were told to leave the location.
DMV offices throughout the state had closed down back in March because of concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The Fontana location reopened to the public on May 8.
