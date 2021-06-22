The City of Fontana is in the process of developing a Fontana Dog Park to be located in the Southridge Village Specific Plan and is inviting community comments regarding the project during the Fontana Parks, Community and Human Services Commission Workshop meeting on Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m.
The public can share comments to the commission by either attending remotely via registering to comment at live.Fontana.org/RegisterParks or attending in person at the Grover W. Taylor Council Chambers, 8353 Sierra Avenue.
Features of the proposed dog park:
• 0.46 acres, West Dog Park (9,457 square feet) and the East Dog Park (9,685 square feet)
• Covered with bark mulch and separated by a tubular steel fence that would also enclose the entire site
• Features include two drinking fountains with pet bowls, pet waste stations, and bench seating
• New landscape buffer along the south, west, and north sides
• Three new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) parking stalls
• New sidewalk along the west and north sides of the site adjacent to Live Oak Avenue.
There is already a dog park in the northern area of the city near the Jessie Turner Center, and the City Council recently announced that funding will be available for the new dog park in the southern area.
For more information, call (909) 349-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.