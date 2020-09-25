Long-time Fontana educator Miki Rene Inbody has been selected as the new assistant superintendent of education support services for the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, County Superintendent Ted Alejandre announced on Sept. 25.
"Miki is known as a knowledgeable and dedicated leader within the education community," Alejandre said. "She is a strong collaborator with an unwavering belief that all students can succeed."
Currently, Inbody serves as the associate superintendent of teaching and learning for the Fontana Unified School District, a position she has held since 2017. Prior to that, she was an assistant superintendent of educational services and director, curriculum instruction with the Redlands Unified School District.
From 1995-2011, Inbody served in roles as a dean, assistant principal, principal and director in the FUSD.
County Schools' Education Support Services branch provides professional development and technical assistance to 33 K-12 school districts in San Bernardino County. Services provided by the branch include administrative leadership and coaching; curriculum and instruction in core subject matter areas; data assessment and research; Local Control Accountability Plan support and advisement; family and community engagement; and support for college success with programs such as Advancement Via Individual Determination.
Inbody replaces Beth Higbee, who retired following 24 years of service with SBCSS and 39 years in public education. Higbee also had previously been an educator in the FUSD.
Inbody's scheduled start date with County Schools is Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.