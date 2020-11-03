Joe Armendarez narrowly leads in the race for one of the seats on the Fontana School Board in the Nov. 3 election, according to preliminary and unofficial results given by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.
On the afternoon of Nov. 4, Armendarez had 8,380 votes (19.84 percent of the total), while incumbent Jason O'Brien had 7,976 votes (18.88 percent). Another challenger, Shelley C-Bradford, was also close behind with 7,630 votes.
More votes remain to be counted.
Armendarez is a track supervisor for BNSF Railway who is running for a School Board seat for the first time.
O'Brien, seeking his second term on the board, is a detective sergeant. Bradford is a teacher in the San Bernardino City Unified School District.
Jennifer Quezada has already won the other contested School Board seat in the election.
MEANWHILE, in other unofficial election results:
----- IN THE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2 RACE, Jesse Sandoval, the incumbent, has a large lead with 2,463 votes. Challenger Sophia Holguin has 1,728 votes, followed by Priscilla Linares with 1,556 votes, Jesse Cerda with 1,449 votes, and Jenique Sanders with 417 votes.
----- IN THE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 RACE, Garcia was the overwhelming winner with 4,163 votes (50.50 percent of the total). Garcia has been a member of the Fontana School Board the past four years and is running for City Council for the first time. Other candidates were Erick Lopez with 1,168 votes, Amy Malone with 941 votes, LaShunda Martin with 756 votes, Linda D. Richardson with 673 votes, and Dawn Dooley with 535 votes.
----- IN THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY 5th District race, Joe Baca Jr. was victorious over Fontana's Jesse Armendarez, Baca Jr., a member of the Rialto City Council, has 39,159 votes while Armendarez has 26,753 votes.
----- IN THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY Board of Education race in Area C, incumbent Laura Abernathy Mancha of Fontana was the victor with 35,707 votes. Jessica Camacho had 24,373 votes and Roman Gabriel Nava had 20,865.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.