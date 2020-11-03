In the early preliminary voting in Fontana, Jesus "Jesse" Sandoval and Peter Garcia were the leaders in the City Council races, while Jennifer Quezada and Jason O'Brien were ahead in the Fontana School Board balloting, according to results announced at 10:30 p.m. by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.
More votes remained to be counted.
----- IN THE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2 RACE, Sandoval, the incumbent, had 2,167 votes (33.81 percent). Challenger Sophia Holguin had 1,427 votes (22.87 percent), followed by Priscilla Linares with 1,319 votes, Jesse Cerda with 1,153 votes, and Jenique Sanders with 342 votes.
----- IN THE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3 RACE, Garcia was the overwhelming winner with 3,523 votes (50.31 percent). Garcia has been a member of the Fontana School Board the past four years and is running for City Council for the first time. Other candidates were Erick Lopez with 970 votes, Amy Malone with 796 votes, LaShunda Martin with 660 votes, Linda D. Richardson with 580 votes, and Dawn Dooley with 473 votes.
----- IN THE FONTANA SCHOOL BOARD RACE, Quezada was ahead by a large margin with 12,363 votes (35.64 percent). She is seeking her first term on the board. Current Board Member Jason O'Brien was involved in an extremely tight race for the other seat. O'Brien had 6,709 votes, followed by Joe Armendarez with 6,663 and Shelley C-Bradford with 6,362. Other candidates were Oliver B. Christian with 2.009 and Oscar Ernesto Solis with 576. Fifty-seven of the 74 precincts were reporting in this close race.
----- IN THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY 5th District race, Joe Baca Jr. was far ahead of Fontana's Jesse Armendarez, Baca Jr., a member of the Rialto City Council, had 34,872 votes (60 percent) while Armendarez had 23,215 votes (40 percent).
----- IN THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY Board of Education race in Area C, incumbent Laura Abernathy Mancha of Fontana was clearly ahead with 31,831 votes. Jessica Camacho had 21,062 votes and Roman Gabriel Nava had 16,731.
