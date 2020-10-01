Do you want to learn how to meditate or prepare a healthy recipe? How about learn about safety in the local community?
Fontana's annual Let’s Move on the Trail event has been moved to an online format and will provide these resources and more during the week of Monday, Oct. 5 through Saturday, Oct. 10 at https://www.fontana.org/LetsMove.
Instead of the event taking place along the Pacific Electric Trail in Fontana, exhibitors will give health, safety and fitness advice through videos to local families who can enjoy them right at home.
Because the coronavirus crisis has prevented the city from holding the usual Let's Move on the Trail in the downtown area, the Healthy Fontana program has partnered with the Fontana Police Department and Fire Station 71 to record videos with important information and post them to the event webpage every day of the next week.
This year's event will also include resources from community partners such as Kaiser Permanente, Herbalife, and the American Heart Association.
Participants can log on daily to be up to date with the latest on city news and receive information and resources to help keep their family healthy and safe.
Here's how you can participate in this year's event:
• Visit the webpage daily starting Oct. 5.
• Answer daily challenge questions for an opportunity to win a $50 gift card to local vendors.
• On Monday, Oct. 5: Watch a meditation video provided by this year's event sponsor, Kaiser Permanente.
• On Tuesday, Oct. 6: Watch a community safety video with Fontana Police Chief Billy Green and the police committee celebrating National Night Out.
• On Wednesday, Oct. 7: Watch a fitness demonstration and create a free art project from the comfort of your home.
• On Thursday, Oct. 8: Watch a healthy recipe video and join a live art activity.
• On Friday, Oct. 9: Watch a video about Fontana’s Community Services Department and register for a live family paint night.
• On Saturday, Oct. 10: Join Fontana Walks! and participate in a virtual walk. Submit pictures and steps for a chance at a prize.
"Let’s Move on the Trail is a multi-departmental event that aims to educate and empower the community to make Fontana the ideal place to live, learn, work, and play," the city said in a news release. "This event provides information and resources that allow the community to evaluate health beyond better nutrition and physical activity including, but not limited to, public safety, built environment, and recreational activities that can have a positive and long lasting impact on overall health."
The event takes place at www.Fontana.org/LetsMove. For more information, contact Healthy Fontana by emailing healthy@fontana.org or calling (909) 350-6542.
