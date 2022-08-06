Fontana Exchange Club President R. Dale Evans, Sr. was recently elected the 2022-2023 president-elect of the National Exchange Club California Nevada District.
“I am honored to have been selected to Serve in Unity with all the clubs in the California Nevada District. I look forward to retaining and growing our membership and promoting our purpose to address child abuse prevention, Americanism, community and youth service in our communities,” Evans said.
Evans is a 15-year member of Exchange and has served as the past president of the Exchange Club of Joliet, Illinois, Cal/Nev district director for Region 4.
For more information on the National Exchange Club, go to nationalexchangeclub.org or call (909) 202-9464.
