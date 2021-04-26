The Fontana Exchange Club is wanting to honor local residents who have made significant contributions to the Fontana community through their volunteer service.
Nominees for the 2021 Book of Golden Deeds Award have provided an exceptional level of support, activity, commitment and/or leadership over an extended period of time.
This award provides the highest level of recognition from the Fontana Exchange Club.
A nomination form (which can be seen in the April 23 printed edition of the Fontana Herald News) must be completed in full and submitted by May 20.
The award recipients will be honored at the Exchange Club’s annual meeting on June 5.
Nominations can be emailed to Exchangeclubfontana@gmail.com or can be mailed to R. Dale Evans Sr., c/o Fontana Exchange Club, 5720 Delamar Drive, Fontana, CA 92336.
