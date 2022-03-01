The Fontana Exchange Club has announced the 2022 scholarship application entry period for the club’s annual ACE scholarship and academic scholarships.
This year, the club will be giving out $35,000 in scholarships ($5,000 to each high school, including the two continuation high schools in Fontana).
This year’s essay theme is “Yesterday and Today: How did the events of 1920 bring about changes in 2020?” Essays are 250 words.
----- THE ACE “Accepting the Challenge of Excellence Award” recognizes students who have made a dramatic change in their attitude and performance during high school years and are now eligible for high school graduation. These “at risk” students have often overcome great physical, emotional or social obstacles, yet few receive recognition.
Requirements include:
• Graduating senior pursuing college education at any vocational, community or university institutions.
• Senior year grade point average (GPA) of 2.25 or better at the end of the current school year for all high schools.
• Satisfactory citizenship and attendance as determined by the high school.
• Presentation of an essay based on the theme.
• The school of the selected recipient will submit a write up about the student’s achievement to overcome the physical, emotional or social obstacles that initially deterred him/her from progressing academically.
The deadline is March 25.
----- THE ACADEMIC SCHOLARSHIPS require a 3.0 GPA or better for Fontana High School, Fontana A.B. Miller, Summit, Kaiser, and Jurupa Hills and 2.5 or better for Citrus and Birch high schools. Citizenship and attendance must be satisfactory. Essays are 250 words.
Requirements from the school counselors include a transcript for all applications, along with completed scholarship forms.
Applications are on the Exchangecluboffontana.org or Fontanadays.com websites. All applications must be submitted through the high school counselor to verify GPA and attendance. The deadline is April 15.
For more information, call Sonja Dawkins, the scholarship chair, at (909) 559-4268.
