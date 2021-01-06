Monday, Jan. 18 will mark the anniversary of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday across the country. Many Americans will answer Dr. King’s call to action, “What are you doing for others?”
The Fontana Exchange Club will be doing its part, and the club is asking local residents to join in the efforts to serve the people of Fontana on the 2021 MLK Day of Service.
Students, political and community leaders, non-profit, faith-based, educational, neighborhood organizations and individuals will complete community projects on that day.
By creating Valentine's Day cards for veterans and seniors, residents of all ages and backgrounds can help advance Dr. King’s vision of equality and opportunity by making the holiday a “day on, not a day off," said R. Dale Evans, Sr., a member of the Exchange Club.
"Our hope is that it marks the beginning of an ongoing commitment to serve throughout the year," Evans said.
All teams of participants are asked to commit to create no less than 25 personalized Valentine’s Day cards between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Fontana Exchange Club will provide supplies, if needed, for the project's team leaders.
Last year's event was held at Loveland Church in Fontana, but this year the Day of Service will be held virtually due to health mandates.
Team leaders are asked to register online via email@ rdaleevans2000@gmail.com or call (909) 202-9464.
