Employee organizations from the City of Fontana are reaching out to help a Fontana family that was devastated by a recent fire.
The family members lost everything except the clothes they were wearing due to the house fire, which was started by a mylar balloon hitting a high voltage power line, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Police Department on Feb. 17.
After the incident, Fontana Code Enforcement Unit personnel reached out to the P.D.’s Community Outreach and Public Engagement Team (COPE).
Between Code Enforcement, Animal Control, MET Unit, Fontana Police Foundation, and the Fontana Police Officers Association, the family received clothing, toys, personal hygiene items, and $1,000 in gift cards to purchase clothing and necessities.
The family members have been staying in a hotel while looking for another place to live. They were very grateful and surprised by the generosity that was shown to them.
The outpouring of support shows that these city departments “are human and willing to help complete strangers during difficult times,” the P.D. said on Facebook.
