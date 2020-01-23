A fundraising event will be held to support a Fontana family which lost its home and possessions in a fire last month.
On Dec. 20 at 1:05 a.m., a fire started in the fireplace of the residence of Earl and Andrea Aceves and their children, Andrea said.
The family's youngest son alertly knew to say something, and so everyone was able to get out of the house safely, including the dog, Andrea said.
“While yes, it was completely devastating and we wouldn’t wish it upon anyone, we feel we are truly blessed to have all made it out of the home safely and are extremely grateful for everyone that has reached to us to assist my family,” Earl said on Facebook.
Earl Aceves plays the saxophone in the Flashbak Band, which will be holding the fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at VFW Post 9223, located at 10303 Arlington Avenue in Riverside.
All ages are welcome to attend the fundraiser, and donations of any amount are welcome.
There will be tacos for sale, a prize drawing will be held, and bands will perform throughout the afternoon. The Flashbak Band will play at 3:30 p.m.
Earl Aceves is known throughout the region for his jazzy rendition of the National Anthem. He has performed at Inland Empire 66ers games and also at various youth sports events.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and help the Aceves family members get back on their feet.
