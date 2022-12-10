Looking at large-scale Christmas decorations is a favorite pastime for local residents each year, and one particular Fontana household is making spirits bright with its grand display — and with a special event for the community.
Bruce and Blanca Ashton have created an elaborate holiday scene in their front yard at 15858 Dianthus Street, and they will be holding a free “Neighborhood Christmas outreach night” on Friday, Dec. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m.
On that evening, all interested persons are invited to stop by and enjoy some live holiday music and free photos with Santa.
There will also be lots of food, including candy canes, tacos, tamales, popcorn, and hot chocolate.
----- MANY OTHER Fontana residents are beautifying their homes during the holidays, including Gina and Brad Stott, who are carrying on this tradition for the 30th year.
Back in 2020, the Stotts were featured on a popular TV show called “The Great Christmas Light Fight.”
This year, they have put together another massive display at their house at 9697 Locust Avenue.
----- DO YOU HAVE a holiday display at your home which you would like to see featured in the Fontana Herald News? Please send a photo of the display to ringold@fontanaheraldnews.com.
