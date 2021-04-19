The Fontana Fire District, in partnership with the Fontana Rotary Club, recently donated a ladder truck to the Mexicali Fire Department.
"The 2002 American LaFrance ladder trick totes a 75’ ladder, a 1500-gallon per minute pump (GPM), ground ladder compliment, and a 300-gallon water tank," said San Bernardino County Fire Public Information Officer Mike McClintock.
Prior to the donation, the ladder truck served the City of Fontana out of Fire Station 77, then was used in the reserve fleet.
The city of Mexicali in Baja California, Mexico, is home to more than 650,000 people. San Bernardino County Fire and the Fontana Fire District have worked hand in hand with the Fontana Rotary Club to facilitate multiple apparatus donations to fire departments in Mexico.
"The Fontana Fire District in cooperation with San Bernardino County Fire District are proud to be a part of a solution that will continue to serve our brothers and sisters across the border and provide service to the communities they serve and protect,” said SBCoFD Division 1 Assistant Chief Jeff Birchfield, who oversees Fontana Fire District operations.
Before departing back to Mexicali, SBCoFD crews completed an in-service training on the aerial apparatus, going over function and operation of the ladder truck.
