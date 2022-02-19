To help prepare for the future growth of the city, the Fontana Fire District is aiming to open a new fire station this year.
Fire Station 81, which will be built along Casa Grande Avenue east of Sierra Avenue, went out to bid last year, and a construction contract was awarded to Telacu Construction Management in the amount of $8.2 million, according to the City of Fontana’s annual report. Completion is scheduled for December.
The new station, which occupies more than 13,000 square feet on a 1.3 acre site, will improve overall response times in the northern part of the city. The building will be designed to complement the existing residential community within the Summit at Rosena Specific Plan.
----- IN ADDITION, the Fontana Fire District is in the design process of creating a new fire station training facility on Cherry Avenue, just south of the Route 210 Freeway.
This facility will have a training classroom and a tower that will later be incorporated into a future fire station planned at the same site. Fire Station 80 is anticipated to be completed in the winter of 2023.
----- AS MORE businesses and residential developments come to the northern area of Fontana, the Fire District is seeking to enhance its readiness in case of wildfires or other disasters.
In 2021, the Fontana Fire District responded to 387 fires as well as 479 traffic accidents, the report said.
Firefighters also did 328 apartment inspections, 957 plan checks, 48 school inspections and 720 annual inspections. In addition, there were 9,130 construction inspections, 1,420 permits completed and issued, 21,042 calls for service, and 15,016 medical aids.
“Wildfires are now a year-round reality in Fontana. This means that both firefighters and residents have to be on heightened alert for the threat of wildfire,” the Fire District said in the report. “Make preparations to be ready for a wildfire or any disaster. Visit our website at fontana.org for a Ready, Set, Go! Personal Wildfire Action Plan to give you the tips and tools to successfully prepare for a wildfire.”
For information on emergency alerts, plans and natural disaster information, visit readyfontana.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.