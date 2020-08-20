The Fontana Fire Protection District (FFPD) has received a $71,364 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The funding will enable FFPD to purchase a new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) fill station for Fire Station 77.
The new SCBA fill station equipment will have an immediate and long-term impact on firefighter safety and the ability of FFPD to fulfill its firefighting and public protection mission, according to Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-31st District).
The funding came after Aguilar wrote a letter to FEMA advocating for Fontana’s AFG application.
“As fires in Southern California become more frequent and intense, I’m glad we were able to secure this funding to provide Fontana firefighters with critical equipment to keep them safe as they work tirelessly to protect Fontana residents,” said Aguilar.
“The AFG Program has given the Fontana Fire Protection District the opportunity to replace equipment that provides invaluable breathing apparatus to our firefighters and cooperators,” said Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren. “The program ensures that our first responders have the critical resources needed to continue their top-notch service to residents."
