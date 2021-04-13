The Fontana Fire District has secured a federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) to purchase a new, state of the art self-containing breathing apparatus (SCBA) air compressor.
The SCBA compressor has been installed at Fire Station 77, which is located at 17459 Slover Avenue.
Station 77 houses seven San Bernardino County Fire personnel, staffing an Engine and Truck Company. Station 77 is one of two Fontana stations south of the Interstate 10 Freeway.
The new compressor will allow crews to quickly and safely refill SCBA bottles after a fire. Decreasing travel time will allow crews to quickly get back in service to run additional emergency calls.
According to FEMA, the primary goal of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations. Since 2001, AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.
“The Fontana Fire District is very appreciative of the opportunities the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant provides to the firefighters in this nation. This replaces an antiquated fill station that was beyond its service life and now allows us to maintain a state of readiness while serving the citizens of Fontana,” said Jeff Birchfield, the assistant chief of the Fontana Fire Protection District.
The grant provided for 90 percent of the compressor cost, with Fontana Fire District providing 10 percent matching funds for the remainder of the purchase.
